Market Mentors Welcomes Pam Soisson as New Director of Agency Operations

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, the region’s largest marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, announced the addition of a director of Agency Operations, Pam Soisson, a 30-year marketing veteran. This new position was created to provide guidance and day-to-day oversight as the agency grows.

“Pam brings a wealth of experience to this role,” company President Michelle Abdow said. “We are thrilled that she agreed to join our team and has already made a strong impact. She’s extremely methodical, seeking order and ways to improve efficiencies in process and procedures. This mindset, paired with leadership experience, makes her an especially effective member of our management team.”

Soisson most recently served as vice president of Marketing Strategy for Rebel Interactive Group in Southington, Conn. At Market Mentors, she is responsible for the development and success of both the agency’s team members and the agency itself.

With her strategic-planning acumen, Soisson prides herself on asking better questions to get to the heart of issues. “I love getting to the root of challenges so that we can develop the best solutions that lead to client growth,” she said. “I’m delighted to join the team of creative professionals at Market Mentors. They truly extend themselves to provide every client with exceptional service.”