Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2023.
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Child Development
989 James St.
$4,170 — Remove existing door, install new steel doors with egress hardware
Diamante 16 LLC
508 Montgomery St.
$7,000 — Roofing
MPK Properties LLC
999 Memorial Dr.
$5,000 — Exterior exit door replacement
Pride Real Estate
27 Montgomery St.
$9,200 — Siding, drywall
Dave Vickers
34 Columba St.
$7,657 — Remove and replace nine windows
EASTHAMPTON
KC Tactical LLC
412 Main St.
$170,000 — Insulation and roofing
HADLEY
Barstow’s Longview Farm Inc.
156 Hockanum Road
N/A — Build barn
Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Install inground swimming pool
LEE
Gilbert Biron, Margaret Biron
42 Park St.
$4,900 — Nine vinyl windows
Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli
29 High St.
$4,000 — Roofing
LENOX
Chucky’s LLC
90 Main St.
$25,000 — Selective demolition
Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$408,245 — Replace windows, siding, decking, and shingles
Hillcrest Educational Center
242 West Mountain Road
$318,330 — Replace siding and windows; add new exterior porch, roof, and walkways; re-roof main roof areas; HVAC work to provide ventilation of fresh air
NORTHAMPTON
4-6 Market Street LLC
4 Market St.
$60,000 — Office renovation and add kitchen
14 Conz St. LLC
14 Conz St.
N/A — Deck repairs
1924 LLC
46 Round Hill Road
$2,700,000 — Convert Coolidge Hall building into apartments
Ballybunion Realty LLC
102 Main St., Unit A
$4,340 — Illuminated sign for Smoke Shop
City of Northampton
20 West St.
$7,950 — Chimney liner at Forbes Library
DDM Properties LLC
14 Market St.
$30,000 — Roofing
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$35,000 — Fire system upgrade and add-on
Healthy Neighbors Group LLC
321 Bridge St.
$5,000 — Repairs and replacement windows
Scher Mass LLC
10 Michelman Ave.
$10,000 — Two-car garage addition
Smith College
186 Elm St.
$10,000 — Ceiling repairs at Jordan House
Smith College
100 Green St.
$96,740 — Install and relocate growth cambers
Valley Go West LLC
3 North Main St.
$4,300 — Two roof vents and insulation
PITTSFIELD
Cross Development Berkshires LLC
41 Cherry St.
$147,000 — Patch, paint, carpentry, tile, new vanities and cabinets
Four Thirty Three North RE LLC
431 North St., #1
$9,000 — Add six non-bearing interior partitions, two doors, one hand sink, and two hair-washing sinks
Douglas Hutton, Charles Slattery III
35 Commercial St.
$1,190,000 — Selective interior demolition and renovation to office, warehouse, and self-serve/retail
Goodwill Industries
5 Cheshire Road
$75,000 — Remove and replace five HVAC rooftop units
Independent Connections LLC
579 Fenn St.
$77,227 — Roofing
L&S LP
1035 South St.
$92,000 — Machine demolition of structure, including slab and foundations
John Marchisio
57 Industrial Dr.
$64,000 — Roofing
OBCC Holdings LLC
74 Downing Parkway
$168, — Roofing
Regan Development
592 North St., Building 2
$2,925,402 — Renovate building
Regan Development
592 North St., Building 3
$4,130,845 — Repair/improve commercial and residential apartments
Paul Saldana
271 Tyler St.
$28,000 — Replace architectural shingles to two porches, install 32 replacement windows, install four main doors in existing frames, rebuild floor of two porches
Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.
1000 North St.
$15,670 — Door units and hardware
South Congregational Church
110 South St.
$17,500 — Install projection Sunstyle retractable awning
South Street Associates LLC
153 South St.
$400,000 — Repair existing parapet
Thomas C. Flanagan Living Trust
63 Churchill Crest
$10,000 — Six vinyl replacement windows
SPRINGFIELD
American International College
1059 State St.
$48,950 — Interior demolition for future build-out in Lissa Building
American International College
1067 State St.
$29,925 — Interior demolition for future build-out for AIC Health Sciences
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$19,294 — Alter interior space for new electrical closet for replacement of electrical distribution service in mechanical/maintenance tunnel
Chestnut Park Preservation LP
10 Chestnut St.
$22,886 — Repair section of parking garage ramp slab
City of Springfield
70 Tapley St.
$4,214,000 — Roofing at Congressman Richard E. Neal Municipal Operations Center
Citywide Associates LP
513 Main St.
$19,873.55 — Insulation and air sealing
Citywide Associates LP
64 Myrtle St.
$30,918.10 — Insulation and air sealing
Holy Name Catholic Assoc.
323 Dickinson St.
$121,964 — Roofing at Holy Name Church
New North Citizens Council Inc.
2455 Main St.
$117,000 — Roofing at New North Community Center
New Trinity Church of God in Christ
209 Quincy St.
$15,000 — Roofing
WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC
2025 Roosevelt Ave.
$15,000 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas
WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC
2025 Roosevelt Ave.
$10,000 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas
WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC
2025 Roosevelt Ave.
$3,833 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$237,451 — Alter third-floor space in Sleith Hall for six faculty offices
Guyseymore Wilson
708 Main St.
$125,000 — Full remodel and addition to rear of property for new kitchen