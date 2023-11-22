The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2023.

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Child Development

989 James St.

$4,170 — Remove existing door, install new steel doors with egress hardware

Diamante 16 LLC

508 Montgomery St.

$7,000 — Roofing

MPK Properties LLC

999 Memorial Dr.

$5,000 — Exterior exit door replacement

Pride Real Estate

27 Montgomery St.

$9,200 — Siding, drywall

Dave Vickers

34 Columba St.

$7,657 — Remove and replace nine windows

EASTHAMPTON

KC Tactical LLC

412 Main St.

$170,000 — Insulation and roofing

HADLEY

Barstow’s Longview Farm Inc.

156 Hockanum Road

N/A — Build barn

Gulmohar Realty Corp.

237 Russell St.

N/A — Install inground swimming pool

LEE

Gilbert Biron, Margaret Biron

42 Park St.

$4,900 — Nine vinyl windows

Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli

29 High St.

$4,000 — Roofing

LENOX

Chucky’s LLC

90 Main St.

$25,000 — Selective demolition

Hillcrest Educational Center

349 Old Stockbridge Road

$408,245 — Replace windows, siding, decking, and shingles

Hillcrest Educational Center

242 West Mountain Road

$318,330 — Replace siding and windows; add new exterior porch, roof, and walkways; re-roof main roof areas; HVAC work to provide ventilation of fresh air

NORTHAMPTON

4-6 Market Street LLC

4 Market St.

$60,000 — Office renovation and add kitchen

14 Conz St. LLC

14 Conz St.

N/A — Deck repairs

1924 LLC

46 Round Hill Road

$2,700,000 — Convert Coolidge Hall building into apartments

Ballybunion Realty LLC

102 Main St., Unit A

$4,340 — Illuminated sign for Smoke Shop

City of Northampton

20 West St.

$7,950 — Chimney liner at Forbes Library

DDM Properties LLC

14 Market St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$35,000 — Fire system upgrade and add-on

Healthy Neighbors Group LLC

321 Bridge St.

$5,000 — Repairs and replacement windows

Scher Mass LLC

10 Michelman Ave.

$10,000 — Two-car garage addition

Smith College

186 Elm St.

$10,000 — Ceiling repairs at Jordan House

Smith College

100 Green St.

$96,740 — Install and relocate growth cambers

Valley Go West LLC

3 North Main St.

$4,300 — Two roof vents and insulation

PITTSFIELD

Cross Development Berkshires LLC

41 Cherry St.

$147,000 — Patch, paint, carpentry, tile, new vanities and cabinets

Four Thirty Three North RE LLC

431 North St., #1

$9,000 — Add six non-bearing interior partitions, two doors, one hand sink, and two hair-washing sinks

Douglas Hutton, Charles Slattery III

35 Commercial St.

$1,190,000 — Selective interior demolition and renovation to office, warehouse, and self-serve/retail

Goodwill Industries

5 Cheshire Road

$75,000 — Remove and replace five HVAC rooftop units

Independent Connections LLC

579 Fenn St.

$77,227 — Roofing

L&S LP

1035 South St.

$92,000 — Machine demolition of structure, including slab and foundations

John Marchisio

57 Industrial Dr.

$64,000 — Roofing

OBCC Holdings LLC

74 Downing Parkway

$168, — Roofing

Regan Development

592 North St., Building 2

$2,925,402 — Renovate building

Regan Development

592 North St., Building 3

$4,130,845 — Repair/improve commercial and residential apartments

Paul Saldana

271 Tyler St.

$28,000 — Replace architectural shingles to two porches, install 32 replacement windows, install four main doors in existing frames, rebuild floor of two porches

Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.

1000 North St.

$15,670 — Door units and hardware

South Congregational Church

110 South St.

$17,500 — Install projection Sunstyle retractable awning

South Street Associates LLC

153 South St.

$400,000 — Repair existing parapet

Thomas C. Flanagan Living Trust

63 Churchill Crest

$10,000 — Six vinyl replacement windows

SPRINGFIELD

American International College

1059 State St.

$48,950 — Interior demolition for future build-out in Lissa Building

American International College

1067 State St.

$29,925 — Interior demolition for future build-out for AIC Health Sciences

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$19,294 — Alter interior space for new electrical closet for replacement of electrical distribution service in mechanical/maintenance tunnel

Chestnut Park Preservation LP

10 Chestnut St.

$22,886 — Repair section of parking garage ramp slab

City of Springfield

70 Tapley St.

$4,214,000 — Roofing at Congressman Richard E. Neal Municipal Operations Center

Citywide Associates LP

513 Main St.

$19,873.55 — Insulation and air sealing

Citywide Associates LP

64 Myrtle St.

$30,918.10 — Insulation and air sealing

Holy Name Catholic Assoc.

323 Dickinson St.

$121,964 — Roofing at Holy Name Church

New North Citizens Council Inc.

2455 Main St.

$117,000 — Roofing at New North Community Center

New Trinity Church of God in Christ

209 Quincy St.

$15,000 — Roofing

WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC

2025 Roosevelt Ave.

$15,000 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas

WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC

2025 Roosevelt Ave.

$10,000 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas

WD 2025 Roosevelt LLC

2025 Roosevelt Ave.

$3,833 — Erect storage racks on concrete pad for Eversource Gas

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$237,451 — Alter third-floor space in Sleith Hall for six faculty offices

Guyseymore Wilson

708 Main St.

$125,000 — Full remodel and addition to rear of property for new kitchen