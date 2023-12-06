People on the Move

UMass Amherst has appointed Lidya Rivera-Early to the newly created position of executive director of Government Relations and Springfield Partnerships. Rivera-Early brings more than 25 years of leadership, development, and managerial experience to the position, most recently as director of Community Engagement at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). She will draw on her established relationships in the public and private sectors to serve as liaison between UMass Amherst and the city of Springfield. At STCC, Rivera-Early served in various roles over the past decade, working to deepen relationships with community partners and collaborating across campus and with outside organizations on educational and career-development initiatives. She also served as a liaison between college departments and regional and statewide stakeholders and represented the college on various boards and in the community. Prior to her role at STCC, she was Section 3 program manager for the city of Springfield, where she was responsible for administrative and technical duties managing, coordinating, and administering the city’s Section 3 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Previously, she served as grants coordinator/manager for the Springfield Housing Authority, overseeing all grant-funded programs for the agency. Rivera-Early received a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership in human services from Springfield College. She is a graduate of Leadership Pioneer Valley and is the recipient of several notable awards and honors, including the Massachusetts Latina Excellence Award. She serves on the boards of a number of community organizations, including the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley and the newly formed Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council.

•••••

James Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, announced that Maureen Buxton has been appointed to the role of business specialist, assistant branch manager. She will be based out of the bank’s 1342 Liberty St. location in Springfield and will assist in managing all areas of the branch, including customer service, retail and business product sales, employee development, and general operations. For the past 31 years, Buxton has worked in the banking industry, holding multiple roles in local community banks and credit unions, including branch manager and mortgage loan officer positions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Westfield State University. Buxton is very involved in her community, serving as a chairperson on the Chicopee Parks and Recreation Commission and the Chicopee Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. She also serves as treasurer for the Cigars4Soldiers Committee and is a member of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Road Race Committee. In 2013, she received the President’s Award at a local community bank, a prestigious award recognizing her outstanding performance and customer service. The following year, she received the Paul Harris Honoree award from the Rotary Club of Chicopee.

•••••

Regional law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that attorney Karolina Weagle was accepted into the 2023 Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Leadership Academy. Believing exceptional leaders are essential to the improvement of the legal profession and understanding there are few leadership training opportunities for young attorneys, the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. developed its Leadership Academy to better prepare young attorneys to assume leadership roles at the bar, both in their firms or organizations and in government. Weagle concentrates her practice in estate planning. Prior to joining Shatz, Schwartz & Fentin in 2022, she worked at a Boston firm representing clients in litigation and criminal-defense matters, and later returned to Western Mass., where she practiced in the areas of real estate, estate planning, and estate administration. She graduated summa cum laude from Westfield State University in 2015 with bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and political science. Soon after, she enrolled at New England Law Boston, where she graduated cum laude in 2018. While in law school, she made the dean’s list every semester, was awarded the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Property II in the spring of 2016, and earned the New England Scholar Award for 2015-16. She is also fluent in Polish.

•••••

Melissa Blissett, vice president of Family Services at Square One, has been named advisory board chair of the Springfield College School of Social Work. Her appointment follows the passing of long-time social worker and social-services advocate Dora Robinson. Blissett earned her master of social work degree from Springfield College in 2015. As a student, she served on both the advisory board and the student organization for the School of Social Work. She currently serves as an adjunct professor. At Square One, she leads a team of social workers, case managers, and support staff who provide parent education, support, and training programs through groups, home visitation, and personalized case management to help parents access whatever services are needed to be successful in their role as their child’s first teacher. Blissett joined Square One in 2014 as a supervisor in the agency’s Healthy Families and Supervised Visitation programs. In 2017, she went to work as a child and family-law division social worker for the Committee for Public Council Services in Springfield. In 2018, she returned to Square One as the assistant vice president of Family Services, and in 2021, she was promoted to vice president.

•••••

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries named Jasmin Mujkic vice president of Retail. He is a retail executive with more than 15 years of business leadership experience, including working in three Goodwill organizations across the country. Mujkic joins Goodwill from LePrix, an e-commerce marketplace for luxury goods, where he was vice president. Prior to that, he was vice president of Retail Operations for Goodwill of Greater Washington, D.C. He has also held management positions at Goodwill of Greater East Bay in California and Goodwill of North Georgia. A native of Croatia, Mujkic began his retail career in Europe and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Zagreb.