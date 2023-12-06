Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank
Picture This

By

Wonderful Partnership

Country Bank recently announced its partnership and $20,000 in support of the Wonderfund of Massachusetts. The Wonderfund helps kids and teens served by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to enjoy the holiday season. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts are still being accepted at any Country’s branch until Dec. 15.

Pictured, from left: Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank; Lauren Baker, former first lady of Massachusetts and founder and CEO of the Wonderfund; and Shelley Regin, senior vice president of Marketing at Country Bank.

 

 

Taking Stock of Things

Monson Savings Bank was a silver sponsor of this year’s Junior Achievement (JA) of Western Massachusetts Stock Market Competition, the largest single-day student stock-market competition in North America. The bank donated $1,500, which supported five teams of five students in the competition, as well as the overall event.

Pictured, from left: Tracy Alves-Lear, JA board member; Lena Buteau, vice president, Retail Branch Administration at Monson Savings Bank and JA board member; Amy Alaimo, JA of Western Massachusetts Operations manager; and Mark Laurenzano, JA board member.

 

Born to Run

Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts held its annual fall 5K on Nov. 19 at Western New England University. Girls on the Run is a positive, physical-activity-based, youth-development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8. During the 10-week program each semester, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for a celebratory, end-of-season 5K event. The fall and spring 5K events draw thousands of participants and supporters.

Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts held its annual fall 5K on Nov. 19 at Western New England University

 

Girls on the Run is a positive, physical-activity-based, youth-development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8.

