Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Building Assoc. Inc.
41 Robbins Road
$50,000 — Machine demolition of former American Legion Post 275 structure
Stephen Constant
1400 Memorial Dr.
$5,500 — Fire-alarm installation
PeoplesBank
1936 Memorial Dr.
$37,500 — Replace/repair concrete island and drive pad under drive-thru canopy, install steel bollards to protect ITM machines, replace one free-standing ITM
HADLEY
Joel Greenbaum
240 River Dr.
N/A — Install power-limited fire warning system
LEE
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge St.
$6,000 — Replacement windows
South Lee Assoc. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$125,777 — Install steel pallet racking
Sunwood Development Corp.
33 Chapel St.
$31,200 — Demolish and rebuild garage
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
196 Cooke Ave.
$64,000 — Demolish Moose lodge
Steibel Properties Inc.
37 Indian Hill
$4,000 — Insulation/weatherization
PITTSFIELD
Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing LLC
555 Hubbard Ave., #41
$4,000 — Interior non-structural demolition
David Coco
28 Clinton Ave.
$7,446 — Fire alarm
Cynthia Smith Corbett
33 Churchill Crest
$7,000 — Replacement windows
JDLS Properties LLC
440 South St.
$4,998 — Insulate basement
Q Mad LLC
370 Pecks Road
$2,500 — Roof repairs
TJLR Onota LLC
118 Lincoln St.
$4,100 — Replace vinyl siding damaged by fire
Winadu Real Estate Co. LLC
710 Churchill St., Building 1
$25,000 — Install foundation
SPRINGFIELD
East Springfield Industrial Buildings Co.
225 Carando Dr.
$44,000 — Install eye-wash station, cabinets with two sinks, and fume hood in science lab room at Veritas Charter School
Michael Vinick
311 Page Blvd.
$1,000,000 — Alter interior space for Botanica Farms cannabis dispensary