The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Building Assoc. Inc.

41 Robbins Road

$50,000 — Machine demolition of former American Legion Post 275 structure

Stephen Constant

1400 Memorial Dr.

$5,500 — Fire-alarm installation

PeoplesBank

1936 Memorial Dr.

$37,500 — Replace/repair concrete island and drive pad under drive-thru canopy, install steel bollards to protect ITM machines, replace one free-standing ITM

HADLEY

Joel Greenbaum

240 River Dr.

N/A — Install power-limited fire warning system

LEE

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge St.

$6,000 — Replacement windows

South Lee Assoc. LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$125,777 — Install steel pallet racking

Sunwood Development Corp.

33 Chapel St.

$31,200 — Demolish and rebuild garage

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

196 Cooke Ave.

$64,000 — Demolish Moose lodge

Steibel Properties Inc.

37 Indian Hill

$4,000 — Insulation/weatherization

PITTSFIELD

Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing LLC

555 Hubbard Ave., #41

$4,000 — Interior non-structural demolition

David Coco

28 Clinton Ave.

$7,446 — Fire alarm

Cynthia Smith Corbett

33 Churchill Crest

$7,000 — Replacement windows

JDLS Properties LLC

440 South St.

$4,998 — Insulate basement

Q Mad LLC

370 Pecks Road

$2,500 — Roof repairs

TJLR Onota LLC

118 Lincoln St.

$4,100 — Replace vinyl siding damaged by fire

Winadu Real Estate Co. LLC

710 Churchill St., Building 1

$25,000 — Install foundation

SPRINGFIELD

East Springfield Industrial Buildings Co.

225 Carando Dr.

$44,000 — Install eye-wash station, cabinets with two sinks, and fume hood in science lab room at Veritas Charter School

Michael Vinick

311 Page Blvd.

$1,000,000 — Alter interior space for Botanica Farms cannabis dispensary