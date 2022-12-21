Building Permits

Building Permits

By 1

The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Building Assoc. Inc.
41 Robbins Road
$50,000 — Machine demolition of former American Legion Post 275 structure

Stephen Constant
1400 Memorial Dr.
$5,500 — Fire-alarm installation

PeoplesBank
1936 Memorial Dr.
$37,500 — Replace/repair concrete island and drive pad under drive-thru canopy, install steel bollards to protect ITM machines, replace one free-standing ITM

HADLEY

Joel Greenbaum
240 River Dr.
N/A — Install power-limited fire warning system

LEE

Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge St.
$6,000 — Replacement windows

South Lee Assoc. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$125,777 — Install steel pallet racking

Sunwood Development Corp.
33 Chapel St.
$31,200 — Demolish and rebuild garage

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
196 Cooke Ave.
$64,000 — Demolish Moose lodge

Steibel Properties Inc.
37 Indian Hill
$4,000 — Insulation/weatherization

PITTSFIELD

Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing LLC
555 Hubbard Ave., #41
$4,000 — Interior non-structural demolition

David Coco
28 Clinton Ave.
$7,446 — Fire alarm

Cynthia Smith Corbett
33 Churchill Crest
$7,000 — Replacement windows

JDLS Properties LLC
440 South St.
$4,998 — Insulate basement

Q Mad LLC
370 Pecks Road
$2,500 — Roof repairs

TJLR Onota LLC
118 Lincoln St.
$4,100 — Replace vinyl siding damaged by fire

Winadu Real Estate Co. LLC
710 Churchill St., Building 1
$25,000 — Install foundation

SPRINGFIELD

East Springfield Industrial Buildings Co.
225 Carando Dr.
$44,000 — Install eye-wash station, cabinets with two sinks, and fume hood in science lab room at Veritas Charter School

Michael Vinick
311 Page Blvd.
$1,000,000 — Alter interior space for Botanica Farms cannabis dispensary

