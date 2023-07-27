UMassFive Aids Local Farmers with Flood-relief Donations

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced a recent donation of $2,500 to aid local farms impacted by the recent severe flooding in Western Mass.

The donations, made directly to the farms, have provided essential support to farmers who have all faced significant challenges due to the devastating floods, including Natural Roots Farm, Mountain View Farm, Pepin Farm, Community Care Apothecary, Song Sparrow Farm, Stone Soup Farm, New Community Farming Cooperative, World Farmers’ Flats Mentor Farm, and the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm. This initiative reflects UMassFive’s commitment to supporting the local community and promoting sustainable agriculture.

UMassFive’s longtime partner, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA), has compiled a comprehensive list of farms affected by the flooding. This list helped UMassFive identify the farms that required urgent assistance and ensure that the donated funds reach those who needed it the most. CISA’s expertise was instrumental in this endeavor.

“We are deeply connected to our community and our members, and we understand the critical role that local farms and local food play in our lives,” said Craig Boivin, vice president of Marketing at UMassFive College Federal Credit Union. “Our donation to the local farms impacted by the floods is an expression of our gratitude and commitment to helping our neighbors in their time of need. We believe in the power of collective efforts to bring positive change and make a difference in the lives of those who sustain us.”

UMassFive urges members of the community to join the effort in supporting local farms impacted by the floods. Those interested may visit CISA’s website, www.buylocalfood.org, to find a flood-resources page with information about relief efforts and where to make donations.