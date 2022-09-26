UMassFive Financial and Investment Services to Host Retire Confidently 2.0 Webinar

HADLEY — As a cooperative member-owned financial institution, UMassFive College Federal Credit Union believes in supporting its local communities with products and services that help increase financial wellness, and encourages each of its members to make informed financial decisions.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, UMassFive’s CFS financial advisors, Aimee Marden and Cooper Cerulo, invite all members of the community to attend their informational Retire Confidently 2.0 forum online at 6 p.m. This interactive forum offers attendees an opportunity to engage directly with the two financial advisors, as well as with guest panelist Kevin Flynn, vice president of Lincoln Financial Group. Participants will be able to have their questions answered live about saving for retirement in today’s financial environment, with perspectives offered by the entire panel.

Anyone interested can sign up via Zoom by clicking here.