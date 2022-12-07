Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Borelli, George J.
a/k/a Borelli, Joe
HJL Style Cottage LLC
Borelli, Holly Hitchcock
a/k/a Hitchcock, Holly
100 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2022
Daniel, Lonell
162 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/29/2022
Desmarais, Gary N.
Desmarais, Nancy E.
819 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2022
Diciocco, Gaetano T.
a/k/a Diciocco, Gaetano A.
PO Box 783
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Date: 09/28/2022
Parker, Jacob D.
473 College Highway
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2022
Reddick, Lukisha
239 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/28/2022
Spring, Heather Lee
19 Bill St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2022
Stewart, Chad M.
238 Maple St., Apt. B-6
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2022
Suares, Jolene M.
a/k/a Cundiff, Jolene
19 Clinton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/04/2022