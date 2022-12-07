Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Borelli, George J.

a/k/a Borelli, Joe

HJL Style Cottage LLC

Borelli, Holly Hitchcock

a/k/a Hitchcock, Holly

100 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2022

Daniel, Lonell

162 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/29/2022

Desmarais, Gary N.

Desmarais, Nancy E.

819 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2022

Diciocco, Gaetano T.

a/k/a Diciocco, Gaetano A.

PO Box 783

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Date: 09/28/2022

Parker, Jacob D.

473 College Highway

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2022

Reddick, Lukisha

239 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/28/2022

Spring, Heather Lee

19 Bill St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2022

Stewart, Chad M.

238 Maple St., Apt. B-6

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2022

Suares, Jolene M.

a/k/a Cundiff, Jolene

19 Clinton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/04/2022