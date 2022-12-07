The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

447-A Watson Spruce Corner Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Annelise J. Matias

Seller: John E. Madocks

Date: 11/02/22

BERNARDSTON

47 Gill Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: David E. Shippa

Seller: Powers, Sharon C., (Estate)

Date: 11/02/22

COLRAIN

161 Barber Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $1,110,000

Buyer: David M. Owczarek

Seller: A. Hale Johnson RET

Date: 11/07/22

161 Franklin Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $1,110,000

Buyer: David M. Owczarek

Seller: A. Hale Johnson RET

Date: 11/07/22

ERVING

4 Warner St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Valerie A. Duvall

Seller: Carmine A. Deprete

Date: 11/09/22

GILL

294 French King Hwy.

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kyle A. Demers

Seller: Paul D. Vassar

Date: 11/02/22

GREENFIELD

686 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Harry J. Larocque

Seller: Carpenter, Sheila M., (Estate)

Date: 11/04/22

56-58 Devens St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Muhammad Hamayun

Seller: Tony W. Young

Date: 11/03/22

81 Devens St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Brandy L. Black

Seller: Rebecca G. Devino-Shaw

Date: 11/03/22

22 Lunt Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Roland J. Clack

Seller: Deborah S. Chown

Date: 11/03/22

61 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Maureen Beeltje

Seller: Meghan S. Carroll

Date: 11/03/22

LEVERETT

218 North Leverett Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jennifer E. Jackowitz

Seller: Alexander Wise

Date: 11/02/22

MONTAGUE

114 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jasmine T. Ward

Seller: Larry J. Couch

Date: 11/03/22

NEW SALEM

206 West St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Robert L. Koonz

Seller: Robert A. Bergantino

Date: 11/02/22

NORTHFIELD

294 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Debra Ryder

Seller: Emily J. Koester

Date: 11/04/22

54 East St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Michael Mitchell

Seller: Michele Wood

Date: 11/07/22

12 Fisher Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: John P. Frangie

Seller: Valerie A. Duvall

Date: 11/08/22

201 Winchester Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Christopher Hinkle

Seller: Jane M. Kunhardt

Date: 11/01/22

ORANGE

27 Kelton St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Terrence Marks

Seller: Stanley Smith

Date: 11/08/22

57 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Michael B. Guilmette

Seller: Brown Stucco RT

Date: 11/07/22

11 Prospect St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: ECP Holdings LLC

Seller: Brown FT

Date: 11/10/22

SHUTESBURY

45 Shore Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $395,500

Buyer: Samuel Brody

Seller: Robert J. Lombard

Date: 11/10/22

SUNDERLAND

41 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: MFBH LLC

Seller: Barbara A. Skibiski

Date: 11/01/22

WARWICK

909 Wendell Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Getaway Wagon Wheel LLC

Seller: Kimberly A. Smith

Date: 11/02/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

10 2 If By St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Timothy Aldinger

Seller: Thomas E. Boisjolie

Date: 11/10/22

24 Campbell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Campbell Drive LLC

Seller: Adrienne N. Lachappelle

Date: 11/09/22

134 Channell Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Luis A. Rojas

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 11/01/22

20 Denise Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Charles Scheehser

Seller: Kevin M. Wyman

Date: 11/10/22

11 Grant St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael Mull

Seller: Donna V. Modzelewski

Date: 11/04/22

692 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Girroir

Seller: Mary C. Lamson

Date: 11/02/22

77 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: William M. Anjos

Seller: Viktoriya Gladysh

Date: 11/04/22

112 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Adrienne N. Lachappelle

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 11/04/22

20 Ottawa St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Town Of Agawam

Date: 11/07/22

114 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Rovatti

Seller: Jeffrey N. Heinze

Date: 11/04/22

154 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Wyman

Seller: Louis M. Garvin

Date: 11/10/22

BRIMFIELD

16 North Main St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Todd Hamelin

Seller: Ronald Nolette

Date: 11/07/22

59 Sutcliffe Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Sam Zhao

Seller: Christopher J. Hufault

Date: 11/07/22

36 Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: William E. Morgan

Seller: 36 Warren Road RT

Date: 11/09/22

CHICOPEE

16 Alvord Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Sattva LLC

Seller: Robert Couture

Date: 11/10/22

159 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services

Seller: Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.

Date: 11/09/22

9 Canal St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: You & Me Investment LLC

Seller: 9 Canal LLC

Date: 11/07/22

11 Christopher St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Kasey Bunnell

Seller: Zaki-Jabbar Robinson

Date: 11/02/22

180 Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Anita Gondek

Date: 11/09/22

50 Edbert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Sushilaben H. Patel

Seller: Dorothy Jacques

Date: 11/02/22

76 Edward St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Shannon L. Murdza

Seller: Richard L. Robitaille IRT

Date: 11/07/22

358 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Hannah Cameron

Seller: David Roman

Date: 11/10/22

187 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: 3 Lions LLC

Seller: Allison M. Griffin

Date: 11/01/22

30 Hawthorn St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Jarelis E. Rodriguez

Seller: Real Estate Investments of New England LLC

Date: 11/03/22

48 Jones Ferry Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Enid V. Coleman

Seller: William H. Boucher

Date: 11/04/22

97 Lord Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Tahir Habib

Seller: Debra A. Placzek

Date: 11/08/22

125 Marten St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bay Flow LLC

Seller: Keene, Gordon E., (Estate)

Date: 11/08/22

147 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jakob P. Talbot

Seller: Patricia A. Galletta

Date: 11/10/22

85 Park St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Melha Temple Holding Corp.

Seller: William J. Stetson

Date: 11/09/22

41 Southwick St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Mitchell R. Nadeau

Seller: Jason W. Furr

Date: 11/07/22

65 Stebbins St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $258,990

Buyer: M. Vallellanes-Laureano

Seller: Pauline T. Bourque

Date: 11/04/22

89 Wilson Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Catheryn L. McDermott

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 11/01/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

57 Euclid Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $382,500

Buyer: Kevin K. Pelissier

Seller: Michael S. Kisiel

Date: 11/10/22

8 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Umut Ozkan

Seller: Courtlandt L. Kites

Date: 11/10/22

94 Lasalle St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Christian M. Bermudez

Seller: Paul W. Harrington

Date: 11/08/22

316 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Blue Ridge Wilder LLC

Seller: Gina L. O’Connor

Date: 11/03/22

137 Mapleshade Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $123,255

Buyer: Amenadiel RT

Seller: Francine M. Ryan

Date: 11/02/22

16 Senator Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Michael R. Greene

Seller: Anthony C. Chapdelaine

Date: 11/02/22

20 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Hayley Talbot

Seller: Patti Damaddio 2019 RET

Date: 11/01/22

66 Tanglewood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Michael S. Kisiel

Seller: Brian Popovich

Date: 11/03/22

28 Terry Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Matthew Johan

Seller: Michael A. Scibelli RET

Date: 11/10/22

65 Westernview Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Dolores M. Grant

Date: 11/07/22

3 Worthy Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Anthony Amaral

Seller: Jeffrey Kuselias

Date: 11/03/22

HOLLAND

12 Forest Court

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Leontino Piecuch

Seller: Andrew Y. Tanaka-Reader

Date: 11/03/22

9 Park Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Howell

Seller: Chad E. Carter

Date: 11/01/22

8 Sandy Beach Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: John Gousy

Seller: 8 Sandy Beach Road RT

Date: 11/01/22

89 Union Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Brandon Wettlaufer

Seller: Lunshou Wang

Date: 11/09/22

HOLYOKE

89 Bowers St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,332,861

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Inatl Immobiliare LLC

Date: 11/02/22

76-78 Chapin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,036,670

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC

Date: 11/02/22

12 Clinton Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Felix O. Colon

Seller: John J. Mastorakis

Date: 11/02/22

30 Franks Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sammy A. Matos-Medina

Seller: Christopher Larose

Date: 11/10/22

106-110 Hampshire St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,555,005

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: Hampshire Walnut LLC

Date: 11/02/22

679-681 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $518,336

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC

Date: 11/02/22

797-801 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,073,340

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Jackson High LLC

Date: 11/02/22

801-805 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,073,340

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Jackson High LLC

Date: 11/02/22

705 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: David J. Duran

Seller: Diaz Properties LLC

Date: 11/02/22

84 Howard St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Mitchell J. Tilghman

Seller: Burns, Juliette Rita, (Estate)

Date: 11/09/22

93 Jackson St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,073,340

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Jackson High LLC

Date: 11/02/22

3 Laurel St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,036,670

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC

Date: 11/02/22

24 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: William S. Andrews

Seller: Joseph H. Moriarty

Date: 11/10/22

93-95 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,332,861

Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC

Seller: Inatl Immobiliare LLC

Date: 11/02/22

385-R Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Gap Apt. Holyoke LLC

Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC

Date: 11/04/22

393-399 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Gap Apt. Holyoke LLC

Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC

Date: 11/04/22

7 Memorial Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Jabet Lopez

Seller: Sammy A. Matos-Medina

Date: 11/10/22

1244 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Jennifer Ayala

Seller: Kokoleka RT

Date: 11/04/22

1691 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Simone A. Cristofori

Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Date: 11/01/22

1691 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Seller: Rosemary O’Connell-Doyle

Date: 11/03/22

18 O’Connell Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Nicole E. Bondellio

Seller: James J. Kennedy

Date: 11/10/22

130 Sheehan Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Benjamin Frutkin

Seller: Christine A. Jackman

Date: 11/04/22

21 Taylor St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $311,425

Buyer: Miguel Cuevas

Seller: Marissa M. Montemagni

Date: 11/10/22

30 Vadnais St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Emma Rodrigue

Seller: Fabienne D. Boisson

Date: 11/10/22

289 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,555,005

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC

Seller: Hampshire Walnut LLC

Date: 11/02/22

LONGMEADOW

47 Barclay St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Mark R. Mondani

Seller: Kylee C. Granfield

Date: 11/10/22

19 Eton Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Maria C. Dipentima

Seller: David T. Florian

Date: 11/01/22

39 Harwich Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Nicholas Sulham

Seller: Laurie B. Ernst

Date: 11/08/22

79 Leetewood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Zachary S. Schwartz

Seller: Loos FT

Date: 11/08/22

168 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Sheila E. Moriarty

Seller: Brian M. Douthwright

Date: 11/04/22

LUDLOW

151 Carmelinas Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Scott Pio

Seller: John M. Chelo

Date: 11/02/22

151 Carmelinas Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,001

Buyer: SM Carmelina Real Estate LLC

Seller: Scott Pio

Date: 11/03/22

39 Cypress St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Willie McGee

Seller: Andrew Collette

Date: 11/08/22

483-485 Holyoke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $2,990,000

Buyer: Procon Group LLC

Seller: Black Diamond Development LLC

Date: 11/01/22

95 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: East Ludlow Propereties LLC

Seller: Steve J. McDaniel

Date: 11/09/22

44 Ridgeview Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Haylea M. Hubacz

Seller: Antonio S. Brighenti

Date: 11/07/22

38 Stivens Ter.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Revampit LLC

Seller: David J. Ziemian

Date: 11/03/22

MONSON

Boston Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Felix L. Santana

Seller: Laura Allard

Date: 11/08/22

24 Hampden Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Rachel Theriault

Seller: Daniel J. Haynes

Date: 11/07/22

5 Silver St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Felix L. Santana

Seller: Laura Allard

Date: 11/08/22

129 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Jesus F. Hernandez

Seller: 119 Broadway Newburgh Inc.

Date: 11/01/22

PALMER

26 Old Farm Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Anna Azizian

Seller: James J. Guilbault

Date: 11/01/22

1061 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Karl E. Sweikhart

Date: 11/03/22

405 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Greg Ambrose

Seller: Sakowski, John S., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

407 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Greg Ambrose

Seller: Sakowski, John S., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

19 Sibley St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kristen A. Coia

Seller: Dorothy M. Raymond

Date: 11/10/22

992 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Nicholas Rogerson

Seller: SZF Properties LLC

Date: 11/04/22

SOUTHWICK

44 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $182,500

Buyer: Michael Werman

Seller: Ligenza, June E., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

35-R Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Oleg Kulyak

Seller: VIP Homes & Assocs. LLC

Date: 11/07/22

83 Mort Vining Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Erin Vermette

Seller: Yvon J. Vermette

Date: 11/10/22

114 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Nicholas Anthony

Seller: Steven Tencati

Date: 11/10/22

SPRINGFIELD

226 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Marian S. Nunez-Martinez

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 11/10/22

306 Arnold Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $349,500

Buyer: Alexier Collazo

Seller: Maritza Rivera

Date: 11/07/22

21 Ashley St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Luz E. Melendez

Seller: Blossom A. Williams

Date: 11/08/22

93 Beaumont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Riley Vanhuynh

Seller: Mary M. Hubbard

Date: 11/02/22

54 Bolton St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $279,500

Buyer: Anthony J. Monteiro

Seller: Thomas A. Mitchell

Date: 11/02/22

156 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $253,800

Buyer: Salomi Stewart

Seller: Todd W. Crosset

Date: 11/02/22

17 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: 17 Calhoun Street LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 11/01/22

37 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Tessa Colon

Seller: Paul F. Styckiewickz

Date: 11/01/22

459-461 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jose M. Mercedes

Seller: Jose R. Vasquez

Date: 11/08/22

1037 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Marisol V. Rivera

Seller: Jose Perez

Date: 11/10/22

20 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Sandra M. Lemus-Ochoa

Seller: Springfield Ventures RT

Date: 11/08/22

37 Craig St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lane

Seller: Freeman, Sandra Ona, (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

13 Delano Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Wilfred J. Pelletier

Seller: Joshua E. Negron

Date: 11/04/22

625 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Yeslin Gonzalez

Seller: Gina M. Varandas

Date: 11/02/22

76 Fair Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose L. Cruz

Seller: Mark P. Racine

Date: 11/02/22

87 Feltham Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Anastasia Bedinelli

Seller: Mark A. Noto

Date: 11/07/22

183 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Crystal White

Seller: Tristan Tash

Date: 11/01/22

385-387 Franklin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Home City Development Inc.

Seller: Martin Vasquez

Date: 11/07/22

21 Fullerton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Gabriella Trzepla

Seller: Basile Realty LLC

Date: 11/02/22

63 Garvey Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Keshia Maxwell

Seller: Wilfred J. Pelletier

Date: 11/04/22

70 Gary Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Monica J. Rahall

Seller: Przemyslaw Stelmach

Date: 11/10/22

11 Gates Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Joel A. Fuller

Seller: Joann C. Pare

Date: 11/03/22

127 Governor St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Loyda Resto

Seller: Steven Nguyen

Date: 11/04/22

56 Granby St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Jason Marshall

Seller: Annette L. Flynt

Date: 11/02/22

25 Greene Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Maryellen Culver

Seller: JJJ17 LLC

Date: 11/08/22

50 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Robin Bishop

Seller: Gladys Rivera

Date: 11/02/22

26 Hilltop St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Alvinelis C. Velazquez

Seller: Marian Cocchi

Date: 11/04/22

410 Holcomb Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Nicole J. Stewart

Seller: Jablonski, Coleen M., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/22

120 Hood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Yesenia I. Valentin

Seller: Kenny E. Manguinuri-Cuevas

Date: 11/04/22

43 Ingersoll Grove

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Beisler

Seller: Mutwakil Khalid

Date: 11/01/22

45 Juniper Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Carey S. Noonan

Seller: Kenneth P. Blanchard

Date: 11/04/22

12 Ladd St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Maurice Mattis

Seller: DFG Property Group LLC

Date: 11/09/22

35 Laurence St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Heather Arthur

Seller: Hector Rivera

Date: 11/10/22

95-97 Lebanon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Daniel G. Gonzalez

Seller: Jose R. Ortiz

Date: 11/10/22

35 Ledyard St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kenneth Tanon

Seller: Ruben Vazquez

Date: 11/04/22

75 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Hegarty

Seller: Vincent M. Walsh

Date: 11/03/22

52-56 Loring St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Victor L. Martinez

Date: 11/10/22

200 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services

Seller: Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.

Date: 11/09/22

1550 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $6,000,000

Buyer: Mittas Holdings LLC

Seller: Mass. Development Finance Agency

Date: 11/02/22

2684-2690 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $3,712,603

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: Main Sheldon LLC

Date: 11/02/22

2702-2708 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $3,712,603

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: Main Sheldon LLC

Date: 11/02/22

2882-2896 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: 2882 Main Street LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 11/01/22

28-30 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Ricangelo Faour

Seller: Luis M. Terrero-Calderon

Date: 11/08/22

137 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Elite Properites LLC

Seller: Cuffie, Gladys R., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

139 Maybrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Nicholas J. Korniores

Date: 11/07/22

32 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Delise Davis

Seller: Gloria Harrison

Date: 11/01/22

216 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Louis Dejesus

Seller: Chan Lin

Date: 11/10/22

65 Midway St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Nicholas V. Gay

Seller: Luz Feliciano

Date: 11/02/22

14 Naismith Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maritza Rivera

Seller: Humberto Melero

Date: 11/08/22

100-102 Newfield Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $344,500

Buyer: Daniel Dones

Seller: Natanael Crespo

Date: 11/10/22

20 Northumberland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Leonardo T. Otalvaro

Seller: Jillian E. McLeod

Date: 11/10/22

84 Northway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Ermelinda Cardona

Seller: Kaitlyn McLaughlin

Date: 11/10/22

75 Orleans St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $2,397,189

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: IMS Realty Corp.

Date: 11/02/22

1190 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $920,000

Buyer: H&I Demir Realty LLC

Seller: Norman, A. Thomas TR

Date: 11/02/22

23 Parkwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Mishel Ahualt

Seller: Round 2 LLC

Date: 11/10/22

66 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Agustin C. Rodriguez

Seller: Joseph P. Demars

Date: 11/03/22

65 Pinta Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Ellison Reyes

Seller: Tadeuz J. Chrostowski

Date: 11/10/22

69 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Equity T. Co

Seller: Jose R. Bonilla

Date: 11/04/22

119 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Tanisha Salmon

Seller: Bianca F. Maynard-Williams

Date: 11/09/22

24-26 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jess J. Johnson

Seller: MPD RT

Date: 11/01/22

43 Sedgewick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Elita J. Baker

Seller: Brittney M. Gonzalez

Date: 11/08/22

6 Sheldon St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $3,712,603

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: Main Sheldon LLC

Date: 11/02/22

47 Sierra Vista Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Michaelena Waite

Seller: Michael R. Sears

Date: 11/01/22

80 Slumber Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Tresch

Seller: Craig A. Burger

Date: 11/10/22

140 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Robin Scott

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 11/02/22

55 Thornfell St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Norberto Ramos

Seller: Jonathan W. Driscoll

Date: 11/07/22

343 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Kristen Dionne

Seller: James S. Gondek

Date: 11/04/22

528-532 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $2,397,189

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: IMS Realty Corp.

Date: 11/02/22

529 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $2,397,189

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: IMS Realty Corp.

Date: 11/02/22

21 Vann St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Cristian D. Rodriguez

Seller: Targaryen RT

Date: 11/09/22

201 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Martin Vasquez

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 11/07/22

54 Washington Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Diversified Investments International LLC

Seller: Wells Fargo

Date: 11/09/22

45 Willow St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $42,600,000

Buyer: Stockbridge Ventures LLC

Seller: Stockbridge Court LLC

Date: 11/03/22

161 Wollaston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Brittney Gonzalez

Seller: Confesora Mota

Date: 11/08/22

989 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Riley Pontz

Seller: Shannon M. Burk

Date: 11/07/22

1402-1404 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jennifer Montalvo

Seller: Gregg Richers

Date: 11/04/22

WALES

50 Monson Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Cioccolate RT

Seller: Abby L. Hermanson

Date: 11/03/22

92 Stafford Holland Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $134,469

Buyer: FHLM

Seller: Nelson D. Rodriguez

Date: 11/04/22

WESTFIELD

2 Bristol St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amanda Lowe

Seller: John D. Pumphrey

Date: 11/07/22

61 Broadway

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Cory M. Babinski

Seller: Carrie T. Florek

Date: 11/03/22

1 Dubois St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Rudolph Sacco

Seller: Ewald Wrobleski

Date: 11/03/22

24 Fowler St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $222,500

Buyer: Robert E. Roy

Seller: KJA Properties LLC

Date: 11/03/22

72 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Min Realty LLC

Seller: Howard W. Kane

Date: 11/02/22

1065 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $224,300

Buyer: Richard A. Warren

Seller: William E. Warren

Date: 11/08/22

209 Lockhouse Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Morais Enterprises LLC

Seller: Amerigas Propane LP

Date: 11/04/22

Medieros Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Seller: Summit Lock Road LLC

Date: 11/02/22

109 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Brian J. Hayes

Seller: Yevgeniy A. Yunikov

Date: 11/02/22

604 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: 604 North Road Realty LLC

Seller: 604 North Road LLC

Date: 11/04/22

61 Plantation Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ronald R. Musterait

Seller: Stephen E. Schnopp

Date: 11/09/22

1144 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: 1144 Southampton Road Realty

Seller: 1144 Southampton Road LLC

Date: 11/04/22

1152 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: 1152 Southampton Road Realty

Seller: 1152 Southampton Road LLC

Date: 11/04/22

8 Winding Ridge Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Greg A. Bevilacqua

Seller: William M. Anjos

Date: 11/04/22

14 Woodsong Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $484,000

Buyer: Kyle J. Beauregard

Seller: Anthony T. Nomakeo

Date: 11/08/22

WILBRAHAM

7 Belli Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Michael H. Thomas

Seller: Richard M. Ramos

Date: 11/10/22

13 Belli Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Nowak

Seller: Naomi S. Noyes

Date: 11/10/22

20 Blacksmith Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Andrew Martin

Seller: Ashley Pini

Date: 11/01/22

3281 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Felix L. Santana

Seller: Manomednet LLC

Date: 11/08/22

68 Crane Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Brendon M. Couturier

Seller: Anthony J. Amaral

Date: 11/01/22

7 Inwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Erik K. Frazier

Seller: Mary K. Campbell

Date: 11/04/22

8 South Park Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Nicholas R. Cafaro

Seller: Jan F. Binda

Date: 11/09/22

508 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Heather K. Wrisley

Seller: Kyle L. Page

Date: 11/02/22

796 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Matthew J. O’Brien

Seller: Natalie A. Swiatlowski

Date: 11/08/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

538 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Linda Engel

Seller: William P. Garvey

Date: 11/04/22

1002 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Kathryn Felsentreger

Seller: Kyle Felsentreger

Date: 11/09/22

53 Clyde Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Victor Sinigur

Seller: PAH Properties LLC

Date: 11/07/22

107 Galaska Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Husam Noury

Seller: Simon J. Brighenti

Date: 11/10/22

92 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Seth N. Torres-Soto

Seller: Dora I. Chavez-Saravia

Date: 11/08/22

121 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,500

Buyer: Garden 121 RT

Seller: Edward E. Printz

Date: 11/02/22

36 Guy Place

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mass Housing LLC

Seller: Tymofiy Andriychuk

Date: 11/01/22

106 Norman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Aga Realty LLC

Seller: S&K Properties LLC

Date: 11/07/22

15 Pine St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Ahrayah M. Julian

Seller: Abdul M. Khadra

Date: 11/03/22

1211 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Connor Bryant

Seller: Jordan L. McConaha

Date: 11/10/22

431 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Regina Burns

Seller: Desousa, Colleen M., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/22

31 Silver St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Alexander J. Ablianitis

Seller: Golden Gorillas LLC

Date: 11/10/22

74 Smyrna St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Christopher Whelihan

Seller: Marlene I. Lopez

Date: 11/10/22

71-75 Spring St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Eduard Yanyuk

Seller: 71-75 Spring Street RT

Date: 11/10/22

203 Wolcott Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: West Co. Investments LLC

Seller: Walker, Ray Lester S., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

82 Aubinwood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Jenny E. Berggren

Seller: James, Robert J. Sr., (Estate)

Date: 11/07/22

1210 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: EV RT

Seller: Robert W. McAllister

Date: 11/01/22

237 Meadow St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Zachary Allred

Seller: Edward H. Axtell

Date: 11/01/22

27 Palley Village Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Jennifer Hines

Seller: Justin H. Smith

Date: 11/02/22

74 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Nancy G. Reffsin

Seller: Robert C. Hawley

Date: 11/03/22

424 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $135,068

Buyer: Scott Tundermann

Seller: Bank Of America

Date: 11/01/22

71 Sand Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $679,000

Buyer: Michael Messmer

Seller: Gilbert W. Lawall

Date: 11/10/22

1403 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Hea Lee

Seller: Jon R. Whitney

Date: 11/10/22

36 Tanglewood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Daniel Grindley

Seller: Shirley R. Vernick

Date: 11/10/22

245 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Tauqeer Hassan

Seller: Good View LLC

Date: 11/10/22

BELCHERTOWN

171 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Andreea Rotaru

Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy

Date: 11/02/22

6 Ledgewood Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Gregory Pion

Seller: Deborah L. Donovan

Date: 11/03/22

67 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Evan Altman

Seller: Brent F. Walton

Date: 11/10/22

334 North Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Anderson

Seller: Jason R. Ballou

Date: 11/07/22

26 Plaza Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Zachary C. Almond

Seller: Josh E. Dufresne

Date: 11/10/22

57 Sabin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kelsey Bosselait

Seller: Matthew O’Brien

Date: 11/08/22

581 Warren Wright Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Simon S. Byun

Seller: Robert P. Kunreuther

Date: 11/04/22

CUMMINGTON

6 Potash Hill Ext.

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Emily E. Michaelenko

Seller: Raymond L. Vandoloski

Date: 11/04/22

EASTHAMPTON

8 Arthur St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $299,500

Buyer: Lindsey A. Akers

Seller: James M. Duffy

Date: 11/08/22

49 Clapp St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Gunnar B. Jonsson

Seller: Warnock RT

Date: 11/03/22

14-16 Exeter St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Josue Colon

Seller: Michael J. Nartowicz

Date: 11/02/22

15 Kania St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Cristina V. Mazzanti

Seller: S. P&Amy Jo Leblanc RET

Date: 11/09/22

10 Meadowbrook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jamie C. Paquette

Seller: David R. Kukucka

Date: 11/10/22

GRANBY

569 East State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Benjamin J. Detour

Seller: Alfred L. Detour

Date: 11/08/22

61 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Carrie L. Burke

Date: 11/07/22

4 West State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Win Properties LLC

Seller: Ronald L. Harrop

Date: 11/10/22

6 West State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Win Properties LLC

Seller: Ronald L. Harrop

Date: 11/10/22

8 West State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Win Properties LLC

Seller: Ronald L. Harrop

Date: 11/10/22

HADLEY

4 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $814,800

Buyer: Justin H. Smith

Seller: Rosemund LLC

Date: 11/04/22

231 Bay Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: Claire A. Kelly

Seller: Linda Harris

Date: 11/04/22

5 Laurana Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Emily Ike

Seller: Susan E. Garrett

Date: 11/07/22

HATFIELD

119 Depot Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Katie L. Bodzinski

Seller: Shannon E. Whidden

Date: 11/10/22

159 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Nathan Chavarie

Seller: James M. Motyka

Date: 11/04/22

HUNTINGTON

124 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Frank D. Delmonte

Seller: Patricia C. McLain

Date: 11/02/22

MIDDLEFIELD

131 River Road

Middlefield, MA 01050

Amount: $179,990

Buyer: Clinton J. Maxey

Seller: Eugene D. Honan

Date: 11/04/22

NORTHAMPTON

335 Brookside Circle

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Lawrence B. Laplante

Seller: Karen M. Laplante

Date: 11/09/22

583 Coles Meadow Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $803,000

Buyer: Michael E. Aleo

Seller: James Flynn

Date: 11/04/22

56 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,540,000

Buyer: Peter B. Kassis

Seller: Renna Pye

Date: 11/04/22

301 Damon Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Ronald Gardner

Seller: Janet R. Krok LT

Date: 11/04/22

222 Elm St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,140,000

Buyer: Simon J. Salloom

Seller: Renee S. Wetstein

Date: 11/01/22

589 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sam Pranger-Silvaine

Seller: Sullivan Real Estate LLC

Date: 11/10/22

9 Hayward Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Paul Weinberg

Seller: Brian Adams

Date: 11/10/22

195 Industrial Dr.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $4,259,315

Buyer: Isle Apartments LLC

Seller: Altera Northampton Investments

Date: 11/01/22

186 Jackson St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Adia C. Johnston

Seller: P. R. & Mary H. Johnston TR

Date: 11/10/22

Lonsdale St. Lot 1

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.

Seller: American Legion Post 28 Inc.

Date: 11/07/22

107 North Maple St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Anthony B. Kitchen

Seller: Mark C. Devlin

Date: 11/01/22

9 Park St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $823,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Jetton

Seller: Lynn L. Wagman

Date: 11/10/22

23 Prospect Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Fatimah Kabba

Seller: Peter B. Kassis

Date: 11/02/22

Riverside Dr., Lot 1

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.

Seller: American Legion Post 28 Inc.

Date: 11/07/22

1040 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Samuel I. Clark

Seller: Michael Klatsky

Date: 11/04/22

10 Sherman Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $729,900

Buyer: Stella Conyer

Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.

Date: 11/10/22

PELHAM

6 Harkness Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: David Rohde

Seller: James Fitzgibbon

Date: 11/01/22

SOUTH HADLEY

2 Birch Hill Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: David Farnsworth

Seller: Priscilla White-Cole

Date: 11/09/22

2 Dove Hill

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $805,000

Buyer: N. Y. Chihombori-Quao

Seller: Alicia F. Magri

Date: 11/02/22

15 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Chiara Leporati

Seller: French Property Management LLC

Date: 11/09/22

259 Lathrop St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $428,000

Buyer: Beth A. Markens

Seller: Michelle N. Theroux

Date: 11/10/22

2078 Memorial Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: LNT Properties LLC

Seller: Demers Family Realty LLC

Date: 11/09/22

3 Ralph Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Anthony Traiforos

Seller: Kasey N. Bunnell

Date: 11/02/22

14 Taylor St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $291,300

Buyer: Christina Royal

Seller: Yury Viess

Date: 11/01/22

90 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $529,850

Buyer: Maggie Hwang

Seller: Timothy J. Luce

Date: 11/10/22

SOUTHAMPTON

85 Maple St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Peter B. Chlastawa

Seller: William J. York

Date: 11/01/22

3 Rattle Hill Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: James C. Pascoe

Seller: Britt, Kenneth R., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/22

WARE

13 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Felix L. Santana

Seller: Manomednet LLC

Date: 11/08/22

1-3 Laurel Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Adam J. Senuta

Seller: Midura FT

Date: 11/09/22

22 Pine St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $128,500

Buyer: Nina Hristova

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 11/04/22

13 Williams St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Erin Jorjakis

Seller: Miskiewicz, Helen J., (Estate)

Date: 11/01/22

WILLIAMSBURG

73 Old Goshen Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Abbott Gray RT

Seller: Misner, Margaret K. S., (Estate)

Date: 11/07/22

WORTHINGTON

Adams Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. TR

Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET

Date: 11/07/22

Curtis Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. TR

Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET

Date: 11/07/22

Patterson Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. TR

Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET

Date: 11/07/22

175 Patterson Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. TR

Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET

Date: 11/07/22

West St.

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. TR

Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET

Date: 11/07/22