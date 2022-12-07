Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
447-A Watson Spruce Corner Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Annelise J. Matias
Seller: John E. Madocks
Date: 11/02/22
BERNARDSTON
47 Gill Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: David E. Shippa
Seller: Powers, Sharon C., (Estate)
Date: 11/02/22
COLRAIN
161 Barber Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $1,110,000
Buyer: David M. Owczarek
Seller: A. Hale Johnson RET
Date: 11/07/22
161 Franklin Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $1,110,000
Buyer: David M. Owczarek
Seller: A. Hale Johnson RET
Date: 11/07/22
ERVING
4 Warner St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Valerie A. Duvall
Seller: Carmine A. Deprete
Date: 11/09/22
GILL
294 French King Hwy.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kyle A. Demers
Seller: Paul D. Vassar
Date: 11/02/22
GREENFIELD
686 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Harry J. Larocque
Seller: Carpenter, Sheila M., (Estate)
Date: 11/04/22
56-58 Devens St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Muhammad Hamayun
Seller: Tony W. Young
Date: 11/03/22
81 Devens St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Brandy L. Black
Seller: Rebecca G. Devino-Shaw
Date: 11/03/22
22 Lunt Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Roland J. Clack
Seller: Deborah S. Chown
Date: 11/03/22
61 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Maureen Beeltje
Seller: Meghan S. Carroll
Date: 11/03/22
LEVERETT
218 North Leverett Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jennifer E. Jackowitz
Seller: Alexander Wise
Date: 11/02/22
MONTAGUE
114 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jasmine T. Ward
Seller: Larry J. Couch
Date: 11/03/22
NEW SALEM
206 West St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Robert L. Koonz
Seller: Robert A. Bergantino
Date: 11/02/22
NORTHFIELD
294 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Debra Ryder
Seller: Emily J. Koester
Date: 11/04/22
54 East St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Michael Mitchell
Seller: Michele Wood
Date: 11/07/22
12 Fisher Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: John P. Frangie
Seller: Valerie A. Duvall
Date: 11/08/22
201 Winchester Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Christopher Hinkle
Seller: Jane M. Kunhardt
Date: 11/01/22
ORANGE
27 Kelton St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Terrence Marks
Seller: Stanley Smith
Date: 11/08/22
57 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Michael B. Guilmette
Seller: Brown Stucco RT
Date: 11/07/22
11 Prospect St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: ECP Holdings LLC
Seller: Brown FT
Date: 11/10/22
SHUTESBURY
45 Shore Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $395,500
Buyer: Samuel Brody
Seller: Robert J. Lombard
Date: 11/10/22
SUNDERLAND
41 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: MFBH LLC
Seller: Barbara A. Skibiski
Date: 11/01/22
WARWICK
909 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Getaway Wagon Wheel LLC
Seller: Kimberly A. Smith
Date: 11/02/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
10 2 If By St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Timothy Aldinger
Seller: Thomas E. Boisjolie
Date: 11/10/22
24 Campbell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Campbell Drive LLC
Seller: Adrienne N. Lachappelle
Date: 11/09/22
134 Channell Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Luis A. Rojas
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 11/01/22
20 Denise Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Charles Scheehser
Seller: Kevin M. Wyman
Date: 11/10/22
11 Grant St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael Mull
Seller: Donna V. Modzelewski
Date: 11/04/22
692 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Girroir
Seller: Mary C. Lamson
Date: 11/02/22
77 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: William M. Anjos
Seller: Viktoriya Gladysh
Date: 11/04/22
112 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Adrienne N. Lachappelle
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 11/04/22
20 Ottawa St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Town Of Agawam
Date: 11/07/22
114 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Rovatti
Seller: Jeffrey N. Heinze
Date: 11/04/22
154 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Wyman
Seller: Louis M. Garvin
Date: 11/10/22
BRIMFIELD
16 North Main St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Todd Hamelin
Seller: Ronald Nolette
Date: 11/07/22
59 Sutcliffe Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sam Zhao
Seller: Christopher J. Hufault
Date: 11/07/22
36 Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: William E. Morgan
Seller: 36 Warren Road RT
Date: 11/09/22
CHICOPEE
16 Alvord Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Sattva LLC
Seller: Robert Couture
Date: 11/10/22
159 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services
Seller: Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.
Date: 11/09/22
9 Canal St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: You & Me Investment LLC
Seller: 9 Canal LLC
Date: 11/07/22
11 Christopher St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Kasey Bunnell
Seller: Zaki-Jabbar Robinson
Date: 11/02/22
180 Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Anita Gondek
Date: 11/09/22
50 Edbert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Sushilaben H. Patel
Seller: Dorothy Jacques
Date: 11/02/22
76 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Shannon L. Murdza
Seller: Richard L. Robitaille IRT
Date: 11/07/22
358 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Hannah Cameron
Seller: David Roman
Date: 11/10/22
187 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: 3 Lions LLC
Seller: Allison M. Griffin
Date: 11/01/22
30 Hawthorn St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Jarelis E. Rodriguez
Seller: Real Estate Investments of New England LLC
Date: 11/03/22
48 Jones Ferry Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Enid V. Coleman
Seller: William H. Boucher
Date: 11/04/22
97 Lord Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Tahir Habib
Seller: Debra A. Placzek
Date: 11/08/22
125 Marten St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Bay Flow LLC
Seller: Keene, Gordon E., (Estate)
Date: 11/08/22
147 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jakob P. Talbot
Seller: Patricia A. Galletta
Date: 11/10/22
85 Park St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Melha Temple Holding Corp.
Seller: William J. Stetson
Date: 11/09/22
41 Southwick St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Mitchell R. Nadeau
Seller: Jason W. Furr
Date: 11/07/22
65 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $258,990
Buyer: M. Vallellanes-Laureano
Seller: Pauline T. Bourque
Date: 11/04/22
89 Wilson Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Catheryn L. McDermott
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 11/01/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
57 Euclid Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $382,500
Buyer: Kevin K. Pelissier
Seller: Michael S. Kisiel
Date: 11/10/22
8 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Umut Ozkan
Seller: Courtlandt L. Kites
Date: 11/10/22
94 Lasalle St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Christian M. Bermudez
Seller: Paul W. Harrington
Date: 11/08/22
316 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Blue Ridge Wilder LLC
Seller: Gina L. O’Connor
Date: 11/03/22
137 Mapleshade Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $123,255
Buyer: Amenadiel RT
Seller: Francine M. Ryan
Date: 11/02/22
16 Senator Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Michael R. Greene
Seller: Anthony C. Chapdelaine
Date: 11/02/22
20 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Hayley Talbot
Seller: Patti Damaddio 2019 RET
Date: 11/01/22
66 Tanglewood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Michael S. Kisiel
Seller: Brian Popovich
Date: 11/03/22
28 Terry Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Matthew Johan
Seller: Michael A. Scibelli RET
Date: 11/10/22
65 Westernview Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Dolores M. Grant
Date: 11/07/22
3 Worthy Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Anthony Amaral
Seller: Jeffrey Kuselias
Date: 11/03/22
HOLLAND
12 Forest Court
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Leontino Piecuch
Seller: Andrew Y. Tanaka-Reader
Date: 11/03/22
9 Park Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Howell
Seller: Chad E. Carter
Date: 11/01/22
8 Sandy Beach Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: John Gousy
Seller: 8 Sandy Beach Road RT
Date: 11/01/22
89 Union Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Brandon Wettlaufer
Seller: Lunshou Wang
Date: 11/09/22
HOLYOKE
89 Bowers St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,332,861
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Inatl Immobiliare LLC
Date: 11/02/22
76-78 Chapin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,036,670
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC
Date: 11/02/22
12 Clinton Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Felix O. Colon
Seller: John J. Mastorakis
Date: 11/02/22
30 Franks Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sammy A. Matos-Medina
Seller: Christopher Larose
Date: 11/10/22
106-110 Hampshire St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,555,005
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: Hampshire Walnut LLC
Date: 11/02/22
679-681 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $518,336
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC
Date: 11/02/22
797-801 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,073,340
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Jackson High LLC
Date: 11/02/22
801-805 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,073,340
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Jackson High LLC
Date: 11/02/22
705 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: David J. Duran
Seller: Diaz Properties LLC
Date: 11/02/22
84 Howard St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Mitchell J. Tilghman
Seller: Burns, Juliette Rita, (Estate)
Date: 11/09/22
93 Jackson St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,073,340
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Jackson High LLC
Date: 11/02/22
3 Laurel St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,036,670
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Chapin Laurel LLC
Date: 11/02/22
24 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: William S. Andrews
Seller: Joseph H. Moriarty
Date: 11/10/22
93-95 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,332,861
Buyer: Double K. Realty LLC
Seller: Inatl Immobiliare LLC
Date: 11/02/22
385-R Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Gap Apt. Holyoke LLC
Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC
Date: 11/04/22
393-399 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Gap Apt. Holyoke LLC
Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC
Date: 11/04/22
7 Memorial Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Jabet Lopez
Seller: Sammy A. Matos-Medina
Date: 11/10/22
1244 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Jennifer Ayala
Seller: Kokoleka RT
Date: 11/04/22
1691 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Simone A. Cristofori
Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Date: 11/01/22
1691 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Seller: Rosemary O’Connell-Doyle
Date: 11/03/22
18 O’Connell Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Nicole E. Bondellio
Seller: James J. Kennedy
Date: 11/10/22
130 Sheehan Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Benjamin Frutkin
Seller: Christine A. Jackman
Date: 11/04/22
21 Taylor St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $311,425
Buyer: Miguel Cuevas
Seller: Marissa M. Montemagni
Date: 11/10/22
30 Vadnais St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Emma Rodrigue
Seller: Fabienne D. Boisson
Date: 11/10/22
289 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,555,005
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC
Seller: Hampshire Walnut LLC
Date: 11/02/22
LONGMEADOW
47 Barclay St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Mark R. Mondani
Seller: Kylee C. Granfield
Date: 11/10/22
19 Eton Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Maria C. Dipentima
Seller: David T. Florian
Date: 11/01/22
39 Harwich Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Nicholas Sulham
Seller: Laurie B. Ernst
Date: 11/08/22
79 Leetewood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Zachary S. Schwartz
Seller: Loos FT
Date: 11/08/22
168 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Sheila E. Moriarty
Seller: Brian M. Douthwright
Date: 11/04/22
LUDLOW
151 Carmelinas Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Scott Pio
Seller: John M. Chelo
Date: 11/02/22
151 Carmelinas Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,001
Buyer: SM Carmelina Real Estate LLC
Seller: Scott Pio
Date: 11/03/22
39 Cypress St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Willie McGee
Seller: Andrew Collette
Date: 11/08/22
483-485 Holyoke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $2,990,000
Buyer: Procon Group LLC
Seller: Black Diamond Development LLC
Date: 11/01/22
95 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: East Ludlow Propereties LLC
Seller: Steve J. McDaniel
Date: 11/09/22
44 Ridgeview Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Haylea M. Hubacz
Seller: Antonio S. Brighenti
Date: 11/07/22
38 Stivens Ter.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Revampit LLC
Seller: David J. Ziemian
Date: 11/03/22
MONSON
Boston Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Felix L. Santana
Seller: Laura Allard
Date: 11/08/22
24 Hampden Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Rachel Theriault
Seller: Daniel J. Haynes
Date: 11/07/22
5 Silver St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Felix L. Santana
Seller: Laura Allard
Date: 11/08/22
129 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Jesus F. Hernandez
Seller: 119 Broadway Newburgh Inc.
Date: 11/01/22
PALMER
26 Old Farm Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Anna Azizian
Seller: James J. Guilbault
Date: 11/01/22
1061 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Karl E. Sweikhart
Date: 11/03/22
405 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Greg Ambrose
Seller: Sakowski, John S., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
407 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Greg Ambrose
Seller: Sakowski, John S., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
19 Sibley St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kristen A. Coia
Seller: Dorothy M. Raymond
Date: 11/10/22
992 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Nicholas Rogerson
Seller: SZF Properties LLC
Date: 11/04/22
SOUTHWICK
44 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $182,500
Buyer: Michael Werman
Seller: Ligenza, June E., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
35-R Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Oleg Kulyak
Seller: VIP Homes & Assocs. LLC
Date: 11/07/22
83 Mort Vining Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Erin Vermette
Seller: Yvon J. Vermette
Date: 11/10/22
114 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Nicholas Anthony
Seller: Steven Tencati
Date: 11/10/22
SPRINGFIELD
226 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Marian S. Nunez-Martinez
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 11/10/22
306 Arnold Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $349,500
Buyer: Alexier Collazo
Seller: Maritza Rivera
Date: 11/07/22
21 Ashley St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Luz E. Melendez
Seller: Blossom A. Williams
Date: 11/08/22
93 Beaumont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Riley Vanhuynh
Seller: Mary M. Hubbard
Date: 11/02/22
54 Bolton St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $279,500
Buyer: Anthony J. Monteiro
Seller: Thomas A. Mitchell
Date: 11/02/22
156 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $253,800
Buyer: Salomi Stewart
Seller: Todd W. Crosset
Date: 11/02/22
17 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: 17 Calhoun Street LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 11/01/22
37 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Tessa Colon
Seller: Paul F. Styckiewickz
Date: 11/01/22
459-461 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jose M. Mercedes
Seller: Jose R. Vasquez
Date: 11/08/22
1037 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Marisol V. Rivera
Seller: Jose Perez
Date: 11/10/22
20 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Sandra M. Lemus-Ochoa
Seller: Springfield Ventures RT
Date: 11/08/22
37 Craig St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lane
Seller: Freeman, Sandra Ona, (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
13 Delano Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Wilfred J. Pelletier
Seller: Joshua E. Negron
Date: 11/04/22
625 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Yeslin Gonzalez
Seller: Gina M. Varandas
Date: 11/02/22
76 Fair Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose L. Cruz
Seller: Mark P. Racine
Date: 11/02/22
87 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Anastasia Bedinelli
Seller: Mark A. Noto
Date: 11/07/22
183 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Crystal White
Seller: Tristan Tash
Date: 11/01/22
385-387 Franklin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Home City Development Inc.
Seller: Martin Vasquez
Date: 11/07/22
21 Fullerton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Gabriella Trzepla
Seller: Basile Realty LLC
Date: 11/02/22
63 Garvey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Keshia Maxwell
Seller: Wilfred J. Pelletier
Date: 11/04/22
70 Gary Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Monica J. Rahall
Seller: Przemyslaw Stelmach
Date: 11/10/22
11 Gates Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Joel A. Fuller
Seller: Joann C. Pare
Date: 11/03/22
127 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Loyda Resto
Seller: Steven Nguyen
Date: 11/04/22
56 Granby St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Jason Marshall
Seller: Annette L. Flynt
Date: 11/02/22
25 Greene Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Maryellen Culver
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 11/08/22
50 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Robin Bishop
Seller: Gladys Rivera
Date: 11/02/22
26 Hilltop St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Alvinelis C. Velazquez
Seller: Marian Cocchi
Date: 11/04/22
410 Holcomb Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Nicole J. Stewart
Seller: Jablonski, Coleen M., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/22
120 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Yesenia I. Valentin
Seller: Kenny E. Manguinuri-Cuevas
Date: 11/04/22
43 Ingersoll Grove
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Beisler
Seller: Mutwakil Khalid
Date: 11/01/22
45 Juniper Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Carey S. Noonan
Seller: Kenneth P. Blanchard
Date: 11/04/22
12 Ladd St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Maurice Mattis
Seller: DFG Property Group LLC
Date: 11/09/22
35 Laurence St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Heather Arthur
Seller: Hector Rivera
Date: 11/10/22
95-97 Lebanon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Daniel G. Gonzalez
Seller: Jose R. Ortiz
Date: 11/10/22
35 Ledyard St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kenneth Tanon
Seller: Ruben Vazquez
Date: 11/04/22
75 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Hegarty
Seller: Vincent M. Walsh
Date: 11/03/22
52-56 Loring St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Victor L. Martinez
Date: 11/10/22
200 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Milestone Funeral Services
Seller: Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.
Date: 11/09/22
1550 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $6,000,000
Buyer: Mittas Holdings LLC
Seller: Mass. Development Finance Agency
Date: 11/02/22
2684-2690 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $3,712,603
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: Main Sheldon LLC
Date: 11/02/22
2702-2708 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $3,712,603
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: Main Sheldon LLC
Date: 11/02/22
2882-2896 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: 2882 Main Street LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 11/01/22
28-30 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Ricangelo Faour
Seller: Luis M. Terrero-Calderon
Date: 11/08/22
137 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Elite Properites LLC
Seller: Cuffie, Gladys R., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
139 Maybrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Nicholas J. Korniores
Date: 11/07/22
32 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Delise Davis
Seller: Gloria Harrison
Date: 11/01/22
216 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Louis Dejesus
Seller: Chan Lin
Date: 11/10/22
65 Midway St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Nicholas V. Gay
Seller: Luz Feliciano
Date: 11/02/22
14 Naismith Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maritza Rivera
Seller: Humberto Melero
Date: 11/08/22
100-102 Newfield Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $344,500
Buyer: Daniel Dones
Seller: Natanael Crespo
Date: 11/10/22
20 Northumberland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Leonardo T. Otalvaro
Seller: Jillian E. McLeod
Date: 11/10/22
84 Northway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Ermelinda Cardona
Seller: Kaitlyn McLaughlin
Date: 11/10/22
75 Orleans St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $2,397,189
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: IMS Realty Corp.
Date: 11/02/22
1190 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $920,000
Buyer: H&I Demir Realty LLC
Seller: Norman, A. Thomas TR
Date: 11/02/22
23 Parkwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Mishel Ahualt
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 11/10/22
66 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Agustin C. Rodriguez
Seller: Joseph P. Demars
Date: 11/03/22
65 Pinta Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Ellison Reyes
Seller: Tadeuz J. Chrostowski
Date: 11/10/22
69 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Equity T. Co
Seller: Jose R. Bonilla
Date: 11/04/22
119 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Tanisha Salmon
Seller: Bianca F. Maynard-Williams
Date: 11/09/22
24-26 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jess J. Johnson
Seller: MPD RT
Date: 11/01/22
43 Sedgewick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Elita J. Baker
Seller: Brittney M. Gonzalez
Date: 11/08/22
6 Sheldon St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $3,712,603
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: Main Sheldon LLC
Date: 11/02/22
47 Sierra Vista Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Michaelena Waite
Seller: Michael R. Sears
Date: 11/01/22
80 Slumber Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Tresch
Seller: Craig A. Burger
Date: 11/10/22
140 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Robin Scott
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 11/02/22
55 Thornfell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Norberto Ramos
Seller: Jonathan W. Driscoll
Date: 11/07/22
343 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Kristen Dionne
Seller: James S. Gondek
Date: 11/04/22
528-532 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $2,397,189
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: IMS Realty Corp.
Date: 11/02/22
529 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $2,397,189
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: IMS Realty Corp.
Date: 11/02/22
21 Vann St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Cristian D. Rodriguez
Seller: Targaryen RT
Date: 11/09/22
201 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Martin Vasquez
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 11/07/22
54 Washington Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Diversified Investments International LLC
Seller: Wells Fargo
Date: 11/09/22
45 Willow St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $42,600,000
Buyer: Stockbridge Ventures LLC
Seller: Stockbridge Court LLC
Date: 11/03/22
161 Wollaston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Brittney Gonzalez
Seller: Confesora Mota
Date: 11/08/22
989 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Riley Pontz
Seller: Shannon M. Burk
Date: 11/07/22
1402-1404 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jennifer Montalvo
Seller: Gregg Richers
Date: 11/04/22
WALES
50 Monson Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Cioccolate RT
Seller: Abby L. Hermanson
Date: 11/03/22
92 Stafford Holland Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $134,469
Buyer: FHLM
Seller: Nelson D. Rodriguez
Date: 11/04/22
WESTFIELD
2 Bristol St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amanda Lowe
Seller: John D. Pumphrey
Date: 11/07/22
61 Broadway
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Cory M. Babinski
Seller: Carrie T. Florek
Date: 11/03/22
1 Dubois St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Rudolph Sacco
Seller: Ewald Wrobleski
Date: 11/03/22
24 Fowler St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $222,500
Buyer: Robert E. Roy
Seller: KJA Properties LLC
Date: 11/03/22
72 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Min Realty LLC
Seller: Howard W. Kane
Date: 11/02/22
1065 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $224,300
Buyer: Richard A. Warren
Seller: William E. Warren
Date: 11/08/22
209 Lockhouse Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Morais Enterprises LLC
Seller: Amerigas Propane LP
Date: 11/04/22
Medieros Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Seller: Summit Lock Road LLC
Date: 11/02/22
109 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Brian J. Hayes
Seller: Yevgeniy A. Yunikov
Date: 11/02/22
604 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: 604 North Road Realty LLC
Seller: 604 North Road LLC
Date: 11/04/22
61 Plantation Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ronald R. Musterait
Seller: Stephen E. Schnopp
Date: 11/09/22
1144 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: 1144 Southampton Road Realty
Seller: 1144 Southampton Road LLC
Date: 11/04/22
1152 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: 1152 Southampton Road Realty
Seller: 1152 Southampton Road LLC
Date: 11/04/22
8 Winding Ridge Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Greg A. Bevilacqua
Seller: William M. Anjos
Date: 11/04/22
14 Woodsong Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $484,000
Buyer: Kyle J. Beauregard
Seller: Anthony T. Nomakeo
Date: 11/08/22
WILBRAHAM
7 Belli Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Michael H. Thomas
Seller: Richard M. Ramos
Date: 11/10/22
13 Belli Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Nowak
Seller: Naomi S. Noyes
Date: 11/10/22
20 Blacksmith Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Andrew Martin
Seller: Ashley Pini
Date: 11/01/22
3281 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Felix L. Santana
Seller: Manomednet LLC
Date: 11/08/22
68 Crane Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Brendon M. Couturier
Seller: Anthony J. Amaral
Date: 11/01/22
7 Inwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Erik K. Frazier
Seller: Mary K. Campbell
Date: 11/04/22
8 South Park Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Nicholas R. Cafaro
Seller: Jan F. Binda
Date: 11/09/22
508 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Heather K. Wrisley
Seller: Kyle L. Page
Date: 11/02/22
796 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Matthew J. O’Brien
Seller: Natalie A. Swiatlowski
Date: 11/08/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
538 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Linda Engel
Seller: William P. Garvey
Date: 11/04/22
1002 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Kathryn Felsentreger
Seller: Kyle Felsentreger
Date: 11/09/22
53 Clyde Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Victor Sinigur
Seller: PAH Properties LLC
Date: 11/07/22
107 Galaska Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Husam Noury
Seller: Simon J. Brighenti
Date: 11/10/22
92 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Seth N. Torres-Soto
Seller: Dora I. Chavez-Saravia
Date: 11/08/22
121 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,500
Buyer: Garden 121 RT
Seller: Edward E. Printz
Date: 11/02/22
36 Guy Place
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mass Housing LLC
Seller: Tymofiy Andriychuk
Date: 11/01/22
106 Norman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Aga Realty LLC
Seller: S&K Properties LLC
Date: 11/07/22
15 Pine St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Ahrayah M. Julian
Seller: Abdul M. Khadra
Date: 11/03/22
1211 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Connor Bryant
Seller: Jordan L. McConaha
Date: 11/10/22
431 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Regina Burns
Seller: Desousa, Colleen M., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/22
31 Silver St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alexander J. Ablianitis
Seller: Golden Gorillas LLC
Date: 11/10/22
74 Smyrna St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Christopher Whelihan
Seller: Marlene I. Lopez
Date: 11/10/22
71-75 Spring St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Eduard Yanyuk
Seller: 71-75 Spring Street RT
Date: 11/10/22
203 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: West Co. Investments LLC
Seller: Walker, Ray Lester S., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
82 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Jenny E. Berggren
Seller: James, Robert J. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 11/07/22
1210 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: EV RT
Seller: Robert W. McAllister
Date: 11/01/22
237 Meadow St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Zachary Allred
Seller: Edward H. Axtell
Date: 11/01/22
27 Palley Village Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Jennifer Hines
Seller: Justin H. Smith
Date: 11/02/22
74 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Nancy G. Reffsin
Seller: Robert C. Hawley
Date: 11/03/22
424 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $135,068
Buyer: Scott Tundermann
Seller: Bank Of America
Date: 11/01/22
71 Sand Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $679,000
Buyer: Michael Messmer
Seller: Gilbert W. Lawall
Date: 11/10/22
1403 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Hea Lee
Seller: Jon R. Whitney
Date: 11/10/22
36 Tanglewood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Daniel Grindley
Seller: Shirley R. Vernick
Date: 11/10/22
245 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Tauqeer Hassan
Seller: Good View LLC
Date: 11/10/22
BELCHERTOWN
171 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Andreea Rotaru
Seller: Andrey Korchevskiy
Date: 11/02/22
6 Ledgewood Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Gregory Pion
Seller: Deborah L. Donovan
Date: 11/03/22
67 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Evan Altman
Seller: Brent F. Walton
Date: 11/10/22
334 North Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Anderson
Seller: Jason R. Ballou
Date: 11/07/22
26 Plaza Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Zachary C. Almond
Seller: Josh E. Dufresne
Date: 11/10/22
57 Sabin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kelsey Bosselait
Seller: Matthew O’Brien
Date: 11/08/22
581 Warren Wright Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Simon S. Byun
Seller: Robert P. Kunreuther
Date: 11/04/22
CUMMINGTON
6 Potash Hill Ext.
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Emily E. Michaelenko
Seller: Raymond L. Vandoloski
Date: 11/04/22
EASTHAMPTON
8 Arthur St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $299,500
Buyer: Lindsey A. Akers
Seller: James M. Duffy
Date: 11/08/22
49 Clapp St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Gunnar B. Jonsson
Seller: Warnock RT
Date: 11/03/22
14-16 Exeter St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Josue Colon
Seller: Michael J. Nartowicz
Date: 11/02/22
15 Kania St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Cristina V. Mazzanti
Seller: S. P&Amy Jo Leblanc RET
Date: 11/09/22
10 Meadowbrook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jamie C. Paquette
Seller: David R. Kukucka
Date: 11/10/22
GRANBY
569 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Benjamin J. Detour
Seller: Alfred L. Detour
Date: 11/08/22
61 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Carrie L. Burke
Date: 11/07/22
4 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Win Properties LLC
Seller: Ronald L. Harrop
Date: 11/10/22
6 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Win Properties LLC
Seller: Ronald L. Harrop
Date: 11/10/22
8 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Win Properties LLC
Seller: Ronald L. Harrop
Date: 11/10/22
HADLEY
4 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $814,800
Buyer: Justin H. Smith
Seller: Rosemund LLC
Date: 11/04/22
231 Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: Claire A. Kelly
Seller: Linda Harris
Date: 11/04/22
5 Laurana Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Emily Ike
Seller: Susan E. Garrett
Date: 11/07/22
HATFIELD
119 Depot Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Katie L. Bodzinski
Seller: Shannon E. Whidden
Date: 11/10/22
159 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Nathan Chavarie
Seller: James M. Motyka
Date: 11/04/22
HUNTINGTON
124 Norwich Lake
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Frank D. Delmonte
Seller: Patricia C. McLain
Date: 11/02/22
MIDDLEFIELD
131 River Road
Middlefield, MA 01050
Amount: $179,990
Buyer: Clinton J. Maxey
Seller: Eugene D. Honan
Date: 11/04/22
NORTHAMPTON
335 Brookside Circle
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Lawrence B. Laplante
Seller: Karen M. Laplante
Date: 11/09/22
583 Coles Meadow Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $803,000
Buyer: Michael E. Aleo
Seller: James Flynn
Date: 11/04/22
56 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,540,000
Buyer: Peter B. Kassis
Seller: Renna Pye
Date: 11/04/22
301 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Ronald Gardner
Seller: Janet R. Krok LT
Date: 11/04/22
222 Elm St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,140,000
Buyer: Simon J. Salloom
Seller: Renee S. Wetstein
Date: 11/01/22
589 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sam Pranger-Silvaine
Seller: Sullivan Real Estate LLC
Date: 11/10/22
9 Hayward Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Paul Weinberg
Seller: Brian Adams
Date: 11/10/22
195 Industrial Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $4,259,315
Buyer: Isle Apartments LLC
Seller: Altera Northampton Investments
Date: 11/01/22
186 Jackson St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Adia C. Johnston
Seller: P. R. & Mary H. Johnston TR
Date: 11/10/22
Lonsdale St. Lot 1
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Seller: American Legion Post 28 Inc.
Date: 11/07/22
107 North Maple St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Anthony B. Kitchen
Seller: Mark C. Devlin
Date: 11/01/22
9 Park St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $823,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Jetton
Seller: Lynn L. Wagman
Date: 11/10/22
23 Prospect Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Fatimah Kabba
Seller: Peter B. Kassis
Date: 11/02/22
Riverside Dr., Lot 1
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Seller: American Legion Post 28 Inc.
Date: 11/07/22
1040 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Samuel I. Clark
Seller: Michael Klatsky
Date: 11/04/22
10 Sherman Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $729,900
Buyer: Stella Conyer
Seller: Nu Way Homes Inc.
Date: 11/10/22
PELHAM
6 Harkness Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: David Rohde
Seller: James Fitzgibbon
Date: 11/01/22
SOUTH HADLEY
2 Birch Hill Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: David Farnsworth
Seller: Priscilla White-Cole
Date: 11/09/22
2 Dove Hill
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $805,000
Buyer: N. Y. Chihombori-Quao
Seller: Alicia F. Magri
Date: 11/02/22
15 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Chiara Leporati
Seller: French Property Management LLC
Date: 11/09/22
259 Lathrop St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $428,000
Buyer: Beth A. Markens
Seller: Michelle N. Theroux
Date: 11/10/22
2078 Memorial Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: LNT Properties LLC
Seller: Demers Family Realty LLC
Date: 11/09/22
3 Ralph Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Anthony Traiforos
Seller: Kasey N. Bunnell
Date: 11/02/22
14 Taylor St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $291,300
Buyer: Christina Royal
Seller: Yury Viess
Date: 11/01/22
90 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $529,850
Buyer: Maggie Hwang
Seller: Timothy J. Luce
Date: 11/10/22
SOUTHAMPTON
85 Maple St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Peter B. Chlastawa
Seller: William J. York
Date: 11/01/22
3 Rattle Hill Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: James C. Pascoe
Seller: Britt, Kenneth R., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/22
WARE
13 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Felix L. Santana
Seller: Manomednet LLC
Date: 11/08/22
1-3 Laurel Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Adam J. Senuta
Seller: Midura FT
Date: 11/09/22
22 Pine St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $128,500
Buyer: Nina Hristova
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 11/04/22
13 Williams St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Erin Jorjakis
Seller: Miskiewicz, Helen J., (Estate)
Date: 11/01/22
WILLIAMSBURG
73 Old Goshen Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Abbott Gray RT
Seller: Misner, Margaret K. S., (Estate)
Date: 11/07/22
WORTHINGTON
Adams Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. TR
Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET
Date: 11/07/22
Curtis Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. TR
Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET
Date: 11/07/22
Patterson Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. TR
Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET
Date: 11/07/22
175 Patterson Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. TR
Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET
Date: 11/07/22
West St.
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. TR
Seller: Paul A. Strasburg RET
Date: 11/07/22