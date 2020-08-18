Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
AMHERST
Kinase Health Inc., 23 Woodlot Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Byung Hoon Kim, same. Cancer related health monitoring service.
CHICOPEE
NCO Services Corp., 128 Wheatland Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Otavio J. Da Silva, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.
GREAT BARRINGTON
New Myths Inc., 188 East St., Unit A, Great Barrington, MA 01238. Patrick J. Toole, same. Actively engage and promote, through theatrical productions, education in the theater arts including film making.
GREENFIELD
Nolan Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 26 Clark St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Tyler Nolan, same. The installation of plumbing work and HVAC.
Shri Samar Corp., 49 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Suresh Chaudhari, same. Convenience store.
HOLYOKE
Philly Wings Express Inc., 50 Holyoke St., R113, Holyoke, MA 01040. Gui Da Pan, same. Food service.
Shepard Renovations Inc., 542 Rock Valley Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael Shepard, same. Home renovations, door and window installation, carpentry, trim work, and painting.
LEE
Longship Berkshire Corporation, 157 Columbia St., Lee, MA 01238. Mervyn H. Yan, same. Investment holdings.
Robin Schoen Public Relations Inc., 196 Main St., #3, Lee, MA 01238. Robin Shoen, same. Public relations.
Snap 247 Inc., 10 Pleasant St., Lee, MA 01238. Ashley M. Soules, 2776 Jacobs Ladder Road, Beckton, MA 01223. Retail exercise facility.
NORTHAMPTON
New England Institute for CPR Education Inc., 11-13 Maple Ave., Floor 3, Northampton, MA 01060. Ryan Flynn, same. Provide first aid education; train individuals in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Safe and Healthy Education Edu Inc, 247 Northampton St., Suite 1, Easthampton, MA 01027. Michelle D. Mulea, 573 Burts Pit Road, Florence, MA 01062. Safe and healthy training and education.
PALMER
Reflexology Inc., 1026 Central St., Palmer, MA 01069. Zhanhua Wu, same. Spa.
PITTSFIELD
Nantucket Rowing Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Michael Springer, same. Increase awareness of rowing and grow lifetime participation in rowing with the Nantucket community.
SPRINGFIELD
Ramriv Inc., 263 Hancock St., Springfield, MA 01109. Jose Ramos, 56 Putnam Circle, Springfield, MA 01104. Auto detailing.
WARE
M. Mcguigan Inc., 17 Pulaski St., Ware, MA 01082. Michelle McGuigan, same. CPA services.