The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Kinase Health Inc., 23 Woodlot Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Byung Hoon Kim, same. Cancer related health monitoring service.

CHICOPEE

NCO Services Corp., 128 Wheatland Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Otavio J. Da Silva, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

GREAT BARRINGTON

New Myths Inc., 188 East St., Unit A, Great Barrington, MA 01238. Patrick J. Toole, same. Actively engage and promote, through theatrical productions, education in the theater arts including film making.

GREENFIELD

Nolan Plumbing & HVAC Inc., 26 Clark St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Tyler Nolan, same. The installation of plumbing work and HVAC.

Shri Samar Corp., 49 Main St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Suresh Chaudhari, same. Convenience store.

HOLYOKE

Philly Wings Express Inc., 50 Holyoke St., R113, Holyoke, MA 01040. Gui Da Pan, same. Food service.

Shepard Renovations Inc., 542 Rock Valley Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael Shepard, same. Home renovations, door and window installation, carpentry, trim work, and painting.

LEE

Longship Berkshire Corporation, 157 Columbia St., Lee, MA 01238. Mervyn H. Yan, same. Investment holdings.

Robin Schoen Public Relations Inc., 196 Main St., #3, Lee, MA 01238. Robin Shoen, same. Public relations.

Snap 247 Inc., 10 Pleasant St., Lee, MA 01238. Ashley M. Soules, 2776 Jacobs Ladder Road, Beckton, MA 01223. Retail exercise facility.

NORTHAMPTON

New England Institute for CPR Education Inc., 11-13 Maple Ave., Floor 3, Northampton, MA 01060. Ryan Flynn, same. Provide first aid education; train individuals in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Safe and Healthy Education Edu Inc, 247 Northampton St., Suite 1, Easthampton, MA 01027. Michelle D. Mulea, 573 Burts Pit Road, Florence, MA 01062. Safe and healthy training and education.

PALMER

Reflexology Inc., 1026 Central St., Palmer, MA 01069. Zhanhua Wu, same. Spa.

PITTSFIELD

Nantucket Rowing Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Michael Springer, same. Increase awareness of rowing and grow lifetime participation in rowing with the Nantucket community.

SPRINGFIELD

Ramriv Inc., 263 Hancock St., Springfield, MA 01109. Jose Ramos, 56 Putnam Circle, Springfield, MA 01104. Auto detailing.

WARE

M. Mcguigan Inc., 17 Pulaski St., Ware, MA 01082. Michelle McGuigan, same. CPA services.