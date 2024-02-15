Class of 2024 Cover Story

The Difference Makers of 2024

By

Introducing This Year’s Class

For 16 years now, BusinessWest has been recognizing and celebrating the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through its Difference Makers program, with one goal in mind: to show the many ways one can, in fact, make a difference within their community.

The stories of the class of 2024, like the 15 cohorts before it, are all different, but the common thread is the passion and commitment exhibited by each honoree to improve quality of life for those in this region and make it a better place to live, work, and conduct business.

The stories are inspiring in many different ways, whether it’s Matt Bannister’s deep commitment to area nonprofits or Shannon Rudder’s lifelong pursuit of equity and access for all; whether it’s the work of Fred and Mary Kay Kadushin and the staff of Rock 102 to fight hunger or the ways Delcie Bean and Scott Keiter use their business success to impact others; whether it’s Linda Dunlavy’s hard work on tough regional issues or the significant impact of Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players on the economic and cultural health of Western Mass.

We invite you to read these stories below. All of the 2024 Difference Makers have made an impact — real, tangible, often life-changing impact — in this region that we call home.

You can also help us celebrate the honorees in person on Thursday, April 10 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Tickets cost $95 each, with reserved tables of 10-12 available. For more event details and to reserve tickets, go HERE

Thank you to our sponsors — Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C., Keiter, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, the Royal Law Firm, and TommyCar Auto Group — for making this program possible.

See the Digital Edition of the 2024 Difference Makers HERE

Matt Bannister

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, PeoplesBank

Delcie Bean

CEO, Paragus Strategic I.T.

Linda Dunlavy

Executive Director,
Franklin Regional Council of Governments

Dr. Fred and Mary Kay Kadushin

Co-founders, Feed the Kids

Scott Keiter

CEO, Keiter

The Staff of Rock 102

Shannon Rudder

President and CEO, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services

SSO

Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players

