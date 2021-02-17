Top Banner

Class of 2021 Cover Story Difference Makers

Celebrating the 2021 Difference Makers

For more than a dozen years now, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through a program called Difference Makers.
Since the inception of this initiative, one of the goals in selecting our honorees has been to show the many ways one can, in fact, make a difference within their community, and over the years, we have been quite successful in that mission.
And this pattern continues with the class of 2021. The stories are all different, but the common thread is a passion exhibited by each honoree to improve quality of life for those in this region and make it a better place to live, work, and conduct business.
The stories below and in this PDF Flipbook are sure to enlighten and also inspire others to find their own ways to make a difference.
The 13th annual Difference Makers celebration will be a virtual event taking place on April 1 starting at 6 p.m. This event, to be presented using the REMO platform, will feature networking, videos of the event sponsors, introductions of the honorees, and comments from the Difference Makers themselves.
The sponsors for this year’s program are Burkhart Pizzanelli, the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and United Way of Pioneer Valley. The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament is a non-profit partner.

View the BusinessWest 2021 Difference Makers Section HERE

Photos Leah Martin Photography

The 2021 Difference Makers

Kristin Carlson
President, Peerless Precision

EforAll Holyoke

Janine Fondon
Founder, UnityFirst.com; Professor, Bay Path University

Harold Grinspoon
Philanthropist; Founder, Aspen Square Management

 

Chad Moir
Founder and Owner, DopaFit Parkinson’s Movement Center

Bill Parks
CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield

Pete Westover
Founder and Partner, Conservation Works, LLC

Presented by:

RoyalLawLogo
UnitedWay100

Non-profit Partner:

TomCosenziGolf
