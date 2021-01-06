Economic Outlook 2021
Question Marks Dominate the Horizon
Entering a new year, there are always question marks about the economy and speculation about the factors that will determine just what kind of year it will be. For 2021, there are far more questions — and fewer definitive answers — and the speculation comes in layers. A great many of them. Much of this speculation involves the pandemic and, with vaccines becoming available to ever-greater numbers of people, whether we are truly seeing light at the end of the tunnel, the beginning of the end (of the pandemic), or any of those other phrases now being used so frequently. But there are other things to speculate about as well, including what the landscape will look like when and if things to return to normal, or a ‘new normal,’ another phrase one hears a lot these days. Will the jobs that have been lost come back? Will people pick up old habits regarding going to restaurants, the movies, the doctor’s office, or sporting events? Will businesses return to their offices? And will their offices be the same size and in the same community? Another phrase you’re hearing — and will read in the stories that follow — is ‘pent-up demand.’ Many businesses, from eateries to colleges and universities to medical practices, are counting on it, but will it actually materialize? These are all good questions, and for some answers, we turned to a panel of experts for a roundtable discussion, without the roundtable. Collectively, they address the question on everyone’s minds: what is the outlook for 2021?
The Big Picture >>
Economist says pent-up demand will be the key to any recovery
Education >>
School presidents project multi-year emergence from pandemic
Banking >>
This CEO says some habits are changing, but are they permanent?
Accounting >>
This CPA is advising clients to keep the seat belt buckled
Healthcare >>
A Q&A with Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
Fitness >>
Business owners grapple with an industry battered by restrictions
Restaurants >>
Owner of large, regional group says it’s survival of the fittest
Technology >>
IT expert says it’s time for businesses to move from survival to growth
Retail >>
Big Y’s Charlie D’Amour reflects on 2020 — and the year to come