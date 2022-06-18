Top Banner

Scenes from the 2022 40 Under Forty Event

The Class of 2022

More than 600 people turned out at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on June 16 to celebrate BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. The class, chosen by a panel of five judges, was the 16th class of rising stars celebrated by BusinessWest. The evening also featured the announcement of the Alumni Achievement Award winner for 2022 — Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies, a member of the class of 2010. The loud, boisterous crowd enjoyed networking, fine food, entertainment, and an opportunity to celebrate the latest young leaders to join one of the region’s more exclusive clubs. The photos on the following pages help convey the energy from a special evening. The event was sponsored by presenting sponsor PeoplesBank, with supporting sponsors Comcast Business, Live Nation, Mercedes Benz of Springfield, The Mill District, UMass Isenberg School of Management, and Stand Out Truck. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield was an event partner. The Alumni Achievement Award was again sponsored by Health New England.

2022 40 Under Forty:

Meghan Avery
Zydalis Bauer
Melissa Blissett
Margaret Boyle
Sarah Calabrese
Ariel Clemmer
Jessica Colson
Lucy Damkoehler
Tiana Davis
Whitney Dodds

Gregory Freeman
Giselle Gaines
Ysabel Garcia
Peter Gillen
Sina Holloman
Sasha Jiménez
Jenise Katalina
Joseph Kelley
Michael Lynch
Alaina Macaulay

Christopher Martin
Jackie Martucci
Kelly McGiverin
Nicholas Moynihan
Tessa Murphy-Romboletti
Preeti Nakrani
Jazlinda Navarro
John Pappas
Aundrea Paulk
Hannah Rechtschaffen

Walter Rice
Nicholas Riley
Justin Roberts
Edna Rodríguez
Veronice Santana
Roger St. Onge
Sarah Rose Stack
Stephanie Welch
Reynolds Whalen
Melanie Wilk

