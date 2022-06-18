Scenes from the 2022 40 Under Forty Event

More than 600 people turned out at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on June 16 to celebrate BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. The class, chosen by a panel of five judges, was the 16th class of rising stars celebrated by BusinessWest. The evening also featured the announcement of the Alumni Achievement Award winner for 2022 — Anthony Gleason II, president and co-founder of the Gleason-Johndrow Companies, a member of the class of 2010. The loud, boisterous crowd enjoyed networking, fine food, entertainment, and an opportunity to celebrate the latest young leaders to join one of the region’s more exclusive clubs. The photos on the following pages help convey the energy from a special evening. The event was sponsored by presenting sponsor PeoplesBank, with supporting sponsors Comcast Business, Live Nation, Mercedes Benz of Springfield, The Mill District, UMass Isenberg School of Management, and Stand Out Truck. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield was an event partner. The Alumni Achievement Award was again sponsored by Health New England.